ARONICA ARONICA - Carol Joyce March 2, 2018, of Grand Island. Wife of 58 years to the late Frank Aronica. Mother of Charles (Robin), Christopher (Kyle), Paul (Kathleen) and Robert (Heather) Aronica. Grandmother of Lindsay (Cory) Bota, Peter, Eric, Stephanie, Kevin, Michele, Christopher, Victoria, Matthew and Nicholas Aronica. Survived by her cherished great-granddaughter, Cecily Grace Bota. Sister of the late Shirley, Patricia, Jadawn, Margaret, Donald and Gloria. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Grand Island Fire Company.