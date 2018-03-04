Share this article

print logo

Area colleges (March 5)

| Published

Area colleges

Sunday’s results

WRESTLING

MAC Championships

at Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Team scores: Missouri 177, Central Michigan 125, Eastern Michigan 120.5, Kent State 98, Ohio 84.5, Buffalo 81, Old Dominion 80, Northern Illinois 78

Individual: 133: John Erneste (Missouri) d. Bryan Lantry (UB), 4-2.

BASEBALL

Canisius 3, N.C. State 2

C (8-3): Joseph Preziuso gw RBI

W. Michigan 1, St. Bonaventure 0 (10)

SB (2-6): Braydon Nelson ND, 9 IP, 8 K

Bridgewater State 8-3, Hilbert 3-7

H (1-3): Game 2: Derek Switzer WP, 4.1 IP, 1 ER; Connor Duck 2-4, 2B

Army West Point Classic

(at Cary, N.C.)

Bryant 11, Niagara 7

SOFTBALL

Northern Kentucky 5, UB 2

Seton Hall 2, UB 0

D9 Citrus Classic

(at Kissimmee, Fla.)

Ball State 1, Niagara 0

Czech Republic 3, Niagara 2

Morgan State Tournament

St. Bonaventure 10, Morgan State 3

Rider 5, St. Bonaventure 4

MEN’S LACROSSE

Canisius 12, Cleveland State 11

C (3-1): Connor Kearnan 3g

MEN’S TENNIS

Army 6, St. Bonaventure 1

Fairfield 5, St. Bonaventure 2

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

There are no comments - be the first to comment