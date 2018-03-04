Area colleges (March 5)
Area colleges
Sunday’s results
WRESTLING
MAC Championships
at Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Team scores: Missouri 177, Central Michigan 125, Eastern Michigan 120.5, Kent State 98, Ohio 84.5, Buffalo 81, Old Dominion 80, Northern Illinois 78
Individual: 133: John Erneste (Missouri) d. Bryan Lantry (UB), 4-2.
BASEBALL
Canisius 3, N.C. State 2
C (8-3): Joseph Preziuso gw RBI
W. Michigan 1, St. Bonaventure 0 (10)
SB (2-6): Braydon Nelson ND, 9 IP, 8 K
Bridgewater State 8-3, Hilbert 3-7
H (1-3): Game 2: Derek Switzer WP, 4.1 IP, 1 ER; Connor Duck 2-4, 2B
Army West Point Classic
(at Cary, N.C.)
Bryant 11, Niagara 7
SOFTBALL
Northern Kentucky 5, UB 2
Seton Hall 2, UB 0
D9 Citrus Classic
(at Kissimmee, Fla.)
Ball State 1, Niagara 0
Czech Republic 3, Niagara 2
Morgan State Tournament
St. Bonaventure 10, Morgan State 3
Rider 5, St. Bonaventure 4
MEN’S LACROSSE
Canisius 12, Cleveland State 11
C (3-1): Connor Kearnan 3g
MEN’S TENNIS
Army 6, St. Bonaventure 1
Fairfield 5, St. Bonaventure 2
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
Share this article