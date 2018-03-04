Americans defeat Laval to earn back-to-back victories

The Rochester Americans earned back-to-back victories for the first time since the first week of January, defeating the Laval Rocket 4-2 at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday.

Rochester has now earned five of its last six possible points and at least one point in 18 of its last 24 games.

Laval struck first, as Adam Cracknell scored his 22nd goal of the season nine minutes into the game. Rochester responded with a two-goal run, starting with Zach Redmond's 12th goal of the season at the 11:47 mark of the first.

Daniel Muzito-Bagenda gave the Americans the lead 30 seconds after Redmond's goal with his first tally of the season. Justin Danforth, who recorded the first multi-point game of his AHL career, set him up with a nice cross-crease pass from the goal line.

Laval's Willie Corrin concluded the first-period scoring, notching his first career AHL goal to equalize with just under five minutes left in the frame.

Danforth scored the game-winning goal late in the second after Nathan Paetsch sent him on a breakaway with an outlet pass. He beat Laval goalie Michael McNiven through the five-hole.

Kevin Porter scored the insurance goal on an empty net with 16 seconds remaining in the game.

Adam Wilcox made 21 saves on 23 shots for the Americans.

Rochester kicks off a stretch of three games in three nights when the Amerks host the Providence Bruins on Friday. It's the first of two meetings between the teams this season and the only time Providence will travel to Rochester.