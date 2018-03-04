ALEXANDER, Jack R.

ALEXANDER - Jack R. February 24, 2018, at age 71. Beloved father of Michael Alexander (and family), Sunday, Sue (Jeremy) Kaiser and Richard Alexander; grandfather of six grandchildren, including Robert and Daynah; son of the late John Wiesen and late Lillian H. Wiesen (nee Westerman) and late Bruce (late Anne) Alexander (nee Lind); husband of the late Mary Ann Alexander; brother of the late Colonel Robert Alexander USMC, Bruce Wiesen, Marcy Wiesen and Judy Wiesen-Freeman. Jack is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. At his request, Jack's body was donated to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program so that his brain cancer could be studied with the hope that others diagnosed with an illness like his could be helped. Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass to be celebrated at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 66 East Main Street in Hamburg, NY on Friday, March 9 at 10 AM.