Tide pod shoplifters: clean freaks or daredevils?

Consecutive days featuring shoplifters stealing boxes of Tide pods may have left Niagara Falls police wondering whether they were dealing with "clean freaks" or daredevils hungry to complete the "Tide pod challenge."

On Wednesday afternoon, a man stole three packages of the detergent pods from the Tops Market on Portage Road. Just about 24 hours later, a different man stole five packages of the colorful, plastic-covered pods from the same store. In all, the store lost about $100 worth of product, police said.

The "Tide pod challenge" was a brief online and social media phenomenon in which participants supposedly scored points by biting into or chewing the toxic liquid laundry detergent packets, before spitting out the soapy remains.