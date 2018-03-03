O'Regan scores two in Amerks win in Toronto

Newcomer Daniel O'Regan scored twice, one an empty-net tally, in the Rochester Americans' 4-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies Saturday at Ricoh Center in Toronto.

It was the final regular season game between the first-place Marlies and their American Hockey League North Division rival Amerks. Toronto won the season series, 4-3, but Rochester won three of the four games played in Toronto.

Justin Bailey scored his sixth goal of the season to put Rochester in front at 7:58 of the opening period. Colin Blackwell and Kyle Criscuolo assisted.

Zach Redmond made it 2-0 with his 11th of the season, on the power play. Matt Tennyson and Alexander Nyland had the assists.

O'Regan, obtained from San Jose in the Evander Kane trade on Monday, scored with 22 seconds left in the second period. Defenseman Stuart Percy got his 23rd assist on the play and his 100th career point in the AHL. Kevin Porter had his 20th assist on the goal, too.

Andreas Johnsson got Toronto on the board just 45 seconds into the third period.

O'Regan scored with 2:44 left with Toronto goalie Calvin Pickard off in favor for an extra attacker.

It was the second game in an Amerks uniform for O’Regan who played at Boston University. The goals gave him nine for the season in the AHL, the first seven with the San Jose Barracuda. He also had one goal and five assists in the NHL with the Sharks.

Rochester will return home for a 3:05 p.m. game against the Laval Rocket today at Blue Cross Arena.

Saturday's victory moved Rochester (28-15-9-1) to within four points of the Syracuse Crunch in the North Division. Toronto (39-16-1-1) leads the division with 80 points.