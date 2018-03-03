Improv comedy group to visit Lockport Alliance Church

Do you enjoy the quick wit of the television improv show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" A similar type of hilarious performance is coming to Lockport Alliance Church today.

The church, located at 555 Davison Road, will host the regional improv comedy group Comedy Sportz. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and this family-friendly comedy show will start promptly at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door. Contact Tom Grzebinski at 940-3560 for more information.