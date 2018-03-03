Dunkin' Donuts in North Tonawanda damaged by fire on Saturday

A fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Saturday at the Dunkin' Donuts at 255 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda by WNY Fire Alert on Twitter.

Meadow Drive was closed and the City of Tonawanda Rapid Intervention team was called in to assist, according to several reports.

The fire reportedly went through the building's roof and at one point all firefighters were evacuated, according to WNY Fire Alert.

The cause of the fire and damages are unknown.

Dunkin Donuts closes at 10 p.m., according to the store's website. The building is a stand-alone structure.