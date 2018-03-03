Congressional hopeful McMurray gains Working Families nod

Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray, who is vying to face Republican incumbent Chris Collins for the 27th District in November, has picked up support from the Working Families Party.

Louisa Fletcher-Pacheco, lead organizer of the Working Families Party of Western New York, said the party was attracted to McMurray's positions on issues “that matter to working people in America today.”

“He is rooted in a progressive agenda. He has a focus on innovative job creation and environmentalism. He is an established local businessman with a global perspective," Fletcher-Pacheco said. “He boldly supports protecting immigrants as a marginalized labor force, expanding health care for all, public education, and building a country that is for everybody, not just the rich. He has a business acumen that is well poised to give Collins a run for his money.”