Combine Notes: Maurice Hurst sent home, D.J. Chark flies

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine ended early for Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst because he was diagnosed with a heart condition, according to multiple reports.

The condition was discovered during the medical examinations for defensive linemen conducted on Friday, as first reported by ESPN.

Hurst is rated as a possible late-first-round candidate. He could be a prospect for the Bills to consider if they keep the 21st and 22nd picks. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder played 38 straight games to end his career for the Wolverines.

In 2013, Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was sent home from the combine due to doctors' assessment of an echocardiogram of his heart. Lotulelei was cleared after further tests and has starred for the Carolina Panthers the past five seasons.

Lotulelei's brother, Lowell, is a linebacker at the Combine and told reporters Saturday that Hurst told him: "Man, I just got the same thing he did."

"So I feel for him," Lowell Lotulelei said. "But I think he'll be fine, just like my brother was."

New Orleans released defensive tackle Nick Fairley last month after the discovery of a heart condition that caused him to sit out the 2017 season.

Owner in house: Bills owner Terry Pegula was part of the Buffalo contingent watching the quarterbacks throw in Lucas Oil Stadium. It's not uncommon for some owners to attend the Combine.

Fast WRs: Louisiana State's D.J. Chark was the fastest receiver at the Combine, clocking a time of 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Chark has elite size, at 6-3, 199 pounds and could become a first-round candidate. Chark also had the best vertical jump, at 40 inches.

Second-fastest at 4.37 was South Florida's Marquez Valdes-Scantling, viewed as an undrafted free-agent prospect.

Times of other top-rated wideouts: Alabama's Calvin Ridley 4.43, Texas A&M's Christian Kirk 4.47, SMU's Courtland Sutton 4.54, Oklahoma State's James Washington 4.54 and Maryland's D.J. Moore 4.42.

Fast TEs: Penn State's Mike Gesicki had the fastest 40 time among tight ends at 4.54 seconds and the best vertical jump, 41.5 inches. The average vertical jump for a tight end is 33.5 inches and the best the past decade is 43.5 inches. Gesicki has been estimated as a third-round pick. Gesicki's Penn State teammate, Saquon Barkley, had a 41-inch vertical jump, best among running backs. Barkley also ran a 4.40 40 time, second best among RBs to N.C. State's Nyheim Hines. Barkley is a likely top-five pick. Hines may be a third-rounder.

Big bench: Shaquem Griffin, the Central Florida linebacker who has no left hand, was able to lift 225 pounds 20 times on Saturday while using a prostetic strapped to his left arm. A prenatal condition caused Griffin to have the hand amputated at age 4.

"Obviously a lot of people didn't feel like I was going to do the bench press," Griffin told the NFL Network. "I remember when I first started using the prosthetic, I had just the bar and I was shaking all over the place when I first got to UCF. And being able to put up numbers like that, with good competition with everybody, it's amazing because it just goes to show how much hard work I put in to get this level."

Bad time: The slowest time of the first two days was posted by Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown, a 6-7, 345-pounder. He ran 5.85 seconds in the 40. Only one of 37 other offensive linemen ran slower than 5.50. The average for tackles is 5.24. It's the fifth slowest of any player since 2003.

Brown was rated the No. 2 tackle in the draft by both ESPN's Mel Kiper and NFL Network's Mike Mayock. Brown also lifted 225 pounds only 14 times, worst among the O-linemen.