College hockey: Niagara season ends with overtime loss

Niagara fought from behind twice against American International Saturday afternoon only to lose, 4-3, on Blake Christensen's power-play goal at 8:02 of the second overtime.

The loss to the Yellow Jackets at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., in the second game of a best-of-three American Hockey Association first round playoff series ended Niagara's season. The Purple Eagles finished with an 11-23-3, in its first season under coach Jason Lammers. It was Niagara's best record since the 2013-14 team went 15-20-5.

AIC took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Darius Davidson with 41 seconds left in the first period and a power-play tally by Shawn McBride with 1:40 left in the second.

Niagara tied it on two goals by Kris Spriggs. The first came on the power play at 4:45 of the third with Noah Delmas assisting. Spriggs scored again at 6:01 of the third with Justin Kendall and Nic Mucci getting the assists.

AIC took the lead again at 11:18 when Jared Pike scored but Niagara came back with a goal by Derian Plouffe at 14:21. Eric Cooley got the assist on the tying goal.

Christensen scored the game-winner when Niagara was serving a bench minor for ????

AIC was 3 for 5 on the power play and outshot the Purple Eagles, 37-34. Niagara was 1 for 4 with the man advantage. Stefano Durante made 31 saves for AIC. Brian Wilson had 33 stops for Niagara. AIC controlled the faceoffs, 54-39.

AIC won't learn its opponent for next weekend's quarterfinal round of the American Hockey playoffs until the completion of two other first round series.

Geneseo 7, Fredonia 1: The Knights scored four times in the first 11:39 minutes in their rout of the No. 6 seed Blue Devils in the SUNYAC championship game at Geneseo. Pat Condon scored twice for the winners. Sam Wilbur had the Fredonia goal in the second period.

