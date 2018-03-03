College basketball: Bona runs wins streak to 12.

Six weeks ago St. Bonaventure was sitting with a 2-4 record in the Atlantic 10 Conference after a loss at Davidson. The Bonnies needed a closing run badly.

Saturday night, coach Mark Schmidt's Bona team (24-6, 14-4 A-10) finished off a 12-game unbeaten stretch in conference play with a 64-56 over the Saint Louis Billikens at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

It's the longest winning streak ever for Bona in Atlantic 10 play and the longest overall since the Bob Lanier-led 1969-70 team won 13 in a row.

The Bonnies locked up the No. 2 seed for the Atlantic 10 tournament which will get under way Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Bona won't play until 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's No. 7 versus No 10 game. The tournament games will be shown on the NBC Sports Network.,

The Bonnies led Saturday's game by as many as 15 points with 8:44 left in the second half, but a 5-minute scoreless drought let the Billikens back into it.

Saint Louis drew to within four points, 53-49 after a three by Aaron Hines with 3:58 to go.

It was Courtney Stockard, a major contributor to the Bona win streak, who bailed his team out with a jump shot to take the pressure off some.

Bona built the lead to 60-52 with 1:08 to play after a pair of free throws by Jaylin Adams, but the Billikins kept on coming. It was 60-56 with 22 seconds to go after two free throws by D.J. Foreman. Bona needed some clutch free throw shooting after that to seal the win.

Stockard led the Bonies with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Mobley had 11, an off night for him.

Saint Louis held Adams to 12 points. He scored six of his points in the last 1:08.

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Daemen 54: The Wildcats lost in the semifinals and were eliminated from the East Coast Conference playoffs on Saturday at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester. Aquinas will face regular season champion and No. 1 seed Bridgeport in the championship game on Sunday. Bridgeport defeated Molloy, 79-69, in the other semifinal on Sasturday.

Jeff Redband had 12 points and Andrew Sischo 13 for Daemen, which trailed 27-25 at the half and by a narrow margin most of the second half.

Berkeley 93, Villa Maria 77: The Knights from New York City captured fourth straight U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II men's basketball championship on Saturday at Penn State-Fayette in Uniontown, Pa.

Johnnie Green, a 29-year-old from Brooklyn, and Michael Taylor led the Knights with 24 points each.

Villa Maria (24-6) gave Berkeley all it could handle in the championship game. It was a vast improvement over a year ago when Villa Maria lost to Berkeley, 91-64, in the semifinals. Coach Don Silveri's Vikings trailed only 40-38 at the half and closed to 61-58 midway through the second half before fading.

Junior guard DeJaun Owens (Tapestry) had 18 points for Villa. Dominic Douglas had 16 and freshman Lonnie Taylor (Medina) had 13.