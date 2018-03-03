Bishop sends open letter regarding abuse revelations

Bishop Richard J. Malone is encouraging “anyone who has any knowledge of child sexual abuse” to report it both to the police and, if the allegations involve Catholic clergy or church personnel, to the Diocese of Buffalo.

Earlier this week, a retired priest, the Rev. Norbert F. Orsolits, admitted that he sexually abused “probably dozens” of teenage boys in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

This came after Michael F. Whalen, 52, went public alleging that Orsolits abused him when he was a teenager more than 35 years ago. Whalen was then a parishioner at St. John Vianney in Orchard Park, where Orsolits was a parish priest.

At the end of the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass, an open letter from Malone to the parishioners of St. John Vianney was read aloud, and then distributed as church-goers departed.

In the letter, Malone acknowledges “this has been a difficult week” and continued, “I want to assure you that the Diocese of Buffalo is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse.”

He asks anyone with knowledge of child sexual abuse to report it to the police and, if the allegations involve clergy or church personnel, that people also report them to the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator.

“If the recent admission by Fr. Orsolits brings up an allegation from long ago at your parish,” the bishop wrote, “we want to know about it.”

The letter does not specifically mention the victim compensation program opened by the Diocese this week, but it was noted verbally by the Rev. Robert L. Gebhard Jr., who read the letter.

The full text of the letter is:

"My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

"This has been a difficult week as we saw on the news that Fr. Norbert Orsolits publicly admitted that he molested “dozens of boys” in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Although he was removed from ministry in 2003, he served at many parishes including this parish many years ago.

"I want to assure you that the Diocese of Buffalo is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. Anyone who has any knowledge of child sexual abuse is urged to come forward and report it immediately to the police. If clergy and other Church personnel are suspected of committing the abuse, please also report it to the Diocese of Buffalo by calling our Victim Assistance Coordinator Jacqueline Joy at out confidential hotline at (716) 895-3010. If the recent admission by Fr. Orsolits brings up an allegation from long ago at your parish, we want to know about it.

"Please pray for all victims of abuse everywhere. Please pray for Fr. Orsolits, who made this difficult public admission. Finally, please pray for our Church in Western New York as we continue to deal with this awful part of our past as we continue our efforts to protect God’s children.

"Yours sincerely in Christ,

"Most Reverend Richard J. Malone

"Bishop of Buffalo"