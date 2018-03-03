Alice M. Hague, watercolor artist and peace activist

April 27, 1929 – March 1, 2018

Alice M. Hague, a fashion illustrator, watercolor artist and peace activist, died Thursday in Buffalo after a brief illness. She was 88.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the former Alice Myers graduated from Fort Wayne High School and from the Cape Cod School of Art in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where she studied under the German-born abstract expressionist Hans Hofmann.

Later Mrs. Hague became the first woman fashion illustrator at the Wolf & Dessauer department store in Fort Wayne. She was a prolific watercolorist, known for her still-lifes and paintings of historic houses in Buffalo.

Mrs. Hague was also well known in her Buffalo neighborhood, where she oversaw the renovation of her circa 1870 cottage-scale French Second Empire house on Linwood Avenue, a home that was featured in a 1984 story in The Buffalo News. For many years, she worked with the Linwood Preservation District and Friends block club, and hosted house tours.

With Suzanne Ross and Karen Janszen, she co-founded the art exhibition and performance space coffeehouse PeopleArt/Bflo in the 1970s. More recently, she was a docent at Burchfield Penney Art Center and a volunteer at the Darwin Martin House.

Since 1971, Mrs. Hague was also an activist with the Western New York Peace Center, starting with the “Summer ’71” project, which assessed local residents’ opinions on the Vietnam War. She made news when, citing her accompanying infant daughter, she “refused to be arrested” during the 1971 May Day anti-war demonstration in Washington.

Mrs. Hague was a member of the College Club of Buffalo and the “Wellsprings” of Church Women United of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo.

She is survived by her husband, John M. Hague III, whom she married in 1967. She is also survived by a son, David Rix; six daughters, Linda Mullins, Kathy Schwartz, Marci Dise, Marla Biller, Kimberly and Alyson; and a sister, Sara Johnson of Fort Wayne.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.