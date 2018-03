TOMLINSON, H. Alan

TOMLINSON - H. Alan Age 67, of Wales Center, left this world to start his next life on February 4, 2018. Loving father of son, Mark A. Tomlinson, daughter, Cari B. Tomlinson, and pretty dog, Izzi. Also survived by sisters, Ellice Tomlinson and Candy Nevel and nephew, Eric Benoit. R.I.P. Pops.