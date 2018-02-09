Eggsperience Vasilis opening second site, on Main Street

Eggsperience Vasilis is opening a second location on Main Street at West Ferry.

The Greek-inflected family restaurant, to be called Eggsperience Vasilis Main, will be serving customers at 1526 Main St.

Work on the restaurant is well under way, and the target opening date is March 31, said owner Vasilis Panagopoulos.

His wife Chrystalia operates the first Eggsperience Vasilis, 2878 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. "My wife is doing such a great job over there, she won’t let me do anything," Panagopoulos said, "so I figured I'd open another restaurant."

Panagopoulos also operates Vasilis Express, 1066 Elmwood Ave.

The Main Street restaurant will have 80 to 100 seats. It will mirror the Kenmore Eggsperience's menu, which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.

That means meals including souvlaki breakfasts and pancakes, burgers and salads for lunch, and fish, chicken and steak dishes fpor dinner, along with Greek specialties like tzatziki, stuffed grape leaves and avgolemono soup.

"I'm looking forward to trying it in this neighborhood," he said. "The medical corridor is down the street, and the area is upcoming. It looks promising."

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.