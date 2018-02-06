Former Bills QB Shane Matthews gets jail time for role in health care fraud scheme

Shane Matthews, who spent part of the 2004 season as the Bills quarterback, has been sentenced to three months in prison and must pay $440,000 for his minor role in a health care fraud conspiracy set up by a former University of Florida teammate.

Matthews pleaded guilty in August to one count of causing a drug to be misbranded, according to the Florida Times Union.

Former Florida linebacker Monty Grow was convicted Monday of health care fraud conspiracy and other charges for bilking $20 million from the TRICARE program for military members, veterans and their families, according to the Miami Herald. Grow faces up to 20 years in prison and was taken into custody immediately.

Matthews, 47, is currently a high school football assistant coach and radio personality in Florida. According to the court, he was paid $440,000 for lining up sales representatives who secured TRICARE patients for the pharmacy. Matthews must report to prison by June 1. Matthews had a number of character witnesses, which helped mitigate the sentence.

His sentence in the plea agreement also calls for electronic home monitoring for three months, 50 hours of community service and a fine.

Matthews was a three-time All-SEC quarterback at Florida and played in the NFL for 14 years for the Bears, Redskins, Bills and Dolphins. He retired in 2006.