Buffalo man charged with stealing Spot Coffee tip jar

A Buffalo man was accused Monday of stealing the tip jar from Spot Coffee on Hertel Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

A Spot Coffee employee flagged down an officer at about 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant at Hertel and North Park Avenue and said a man stole the jar and fled the area on a bicycle. After the alleged thief damaged a fence in a yard several blocks east on Wellington Road, police took him into custody inside the Walgreens at Hertel and Parkside Avenue, according to the report.

Robert J. Basso, 46, of Main Street, faces a number of charges, including third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and five misdemeanors, including seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The drug charge stems from police recovering an apparent crack pipe with what was believed to be crack cocaine residue on it, according to the report.