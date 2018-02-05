Niagara Falls Councilman Voccio hosts second 'Coffee with Chris'

Niagara Falls City Council member Chris Voccio has scheduled his second “Coffee with Chris” to get feedback from citizens, at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Power City Eatery, 444 Third St., Niagara Falls.

These informal sessions are tentatively scheduled for the third Thursday of each month. Future sessions will be held throughout the city, and the coffee is on Voccio.

“We had a good crowd at our first session, and I’m looking forward to hearing what’s on people’s minds at the next session,” said the first-year Republican Council member.