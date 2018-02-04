NEGRON, Luis F.

NEGRON - Luis F. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 31, 2018; beloved husband of the late Carmen L. (nee Flores) Negron; devoted father of Rita Negron and Lidia Morales; dear father-in-law of Luis Morales Sr.; cherished grandfather of Luis Jr. (Ariana), Esther (Jim), Stephen, Richard (Wilda); adored great-grandfather of Christopher, Nicole, Christina (Tim), Antonio, Alexander, Jillian and Deanna; fond great-great-grandfather of Anthony, Zachary, Colby and Mellady; loving son of the late Ramon Torres and Lorenza Negron; dear brother of Ramon Negron and the late Andrea (late Jose) Negron, Efigenia (late William) Flores; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Maryland and Seventh Sts., Buffalo, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com