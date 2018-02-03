Canisius moves back into first in Atlantic Hockey with six games left

After the Canisius hockey team concluded a series with fellow Atlantic Hockey frontrunner Holy Cross Saturday at HarborCenter, the team returned to the ice in full gear.

You didn’t have to look at the scoreboard to know how the game went.

No, this wasn’t Herb Brooks-style bag skate after an ugly loss. This was a jovial open skate with fans, parents and girlfriends. Sophomore winger Matt Hoover wore a construction helmet while freshman defenseman Logan Gestro donned a pair of yellow wings.

When those props come out, coach Trevor Large said, you know it was a good day.

His Griffs avenged Friday night’s loss with a 5-2 win in the series finale that drew Canisius level with Holy Cross atop the Atlantic Hockey standings with 28 points. Holy Cross (11-7-6 AHC) has four games remaining while Canisius (14-8-0) has six, which puts the Griffs in the driver’s seat on the road to the conference’s regular-season title.

“It’s under our control, that’s the thing that I really like about it,” Large said. “When you’re talking about a regular-season championship and you’re getting to the stretch run, where we are, we’re positioned properly because we’re tied still with Holy Cross at the top, but it’s under our control. We have six games left against good opponents. They’re all going to be hard, but if we take care of business, that’s one of our championships this season.”

The next championship for Canisius to win would be the Atlantic Hockey tournament championship, which has never been won by a team with a first-year coach since league play began in 1999. Large could be the first.

“I think we’re coming together more tight with Trevor; he’s a very big people person,” Hoover said, still wearing his hard hat. “He harps down on everyone when things are negative and makes sure we’re all doing well together, so I think that’s helped our success, too. Just keep climbing. If it’s another championship, back-to-back years (as regular-season champs) … that’d be huge for him, huge for us, huge for the program.”

Hoover scored twice in the win and put five shots on goal while Cameron Heath set him up both times. Gestro, who was playing in just his fifth career game, walked in from the wall and beat the goalie to the far side with a backhander that gave Canisius a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Freshman Matt Long doubled his career point total with a goal and an assist, which helped Canisius take a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

Daniel Urbani made 31 saves in the winning effort while Holy Cross goalie Paul Berrafato, a Williamsville native, made 29 saves in his 96th consecutive start in net. The Griffs controlled possession while Holy Cross took eight penalties, though seven were killed off.

“If we’re playing cute and fancy, that’s not really our game,” Hoover said. We got a lot of skill on the team, but when we’re playing hard, getting pucks deep, that’s when our skill comes out the most when we get down there. So we gotta keep doing that the next few games and it should be good for us.”

The next hurdle for Canisius to climb is putting together a complete weekend. The Griffs haven’t swept a series since downing Niagara on consecutive nights in early December. Their string of splits hasn’t hurt them tremendously in the standings, but they know how tough things will be in their best-of-three quarterfinal series, especially since a first-round bye means playing a team that has already survived one round of playoff hockey.

“It’s hard,” Large said of putting together a perfect weekend. “We’ve had them. To get a full weekend where you’re playing great the whole time is, I think, sometimes a little unrealistic. ... We need to correct some things. It’s really hard. It’s hard to have two great games back and forth. There’s been a ton of splits in our league in general. We’re still starving to play the perfect weekend. It’s maybe a little unrealistic as a coach, but that’s our plan.”

Canisius hosts Army at 7:35 p.m. next Friday and Saturday before going to Colorado to face Air Force and closing with a home-and-home series against Niagara. The playoffs begin the first weekend in March.