Letter: Speak clearly and loudly to assist hard of hearing

As we age, we all need various kinds of health assistance – and we encounter spectacular help from endless people who are so familiar with the magical technologies that do so much to help us.

Wonderful, ongoing follow-ups to meds that help us, and that identify the need for changes lest we develop horrifying side effects.

What is not part of this spectacular assistance is the lack of understanding of aged folks’ problems with hearing. We need you to speak distinctly, loud enough for us to actually hear you, and whenever possible, for you to look at us as you speak.

We request this help from all of you – doctors and all assistants. It could be the only thing lacking in your wonderful training.

Joan Watkins

Amherst