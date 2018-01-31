The Krupnik is coming! Buffalo Distilling Co. will release a limited run

Na zdrowie! Buffalo Distilling Co. is making krupnik.

One Foot Cock Krupnik is made with local honey and Buffalo Distilling's grain-to-glass vodka. It's mashed, fermented, distilled and bottled at its facility in Larkinville. The limited run is scheduled for release Feb. 24.

Bottles can be reserved at the distillery, 860 Seneca St. A pint-sized bottle is $18, a fifth-sized bottle is $34. Buffalo Distilling Co. will also have a table at the Adam Mickiewicz Library during the week leading up to Dyngus Day, April 2. The krupnik will also be sold at a handful of stores during the first week of March.

The spiced, sweet alcoholic beverage, made with honey and similar to a honey liqueur, originated in Poland. It's popular among Polish-Americans in Buffalo, who drink it both socially and as a medicinal aid to soothe colds and sore throats.