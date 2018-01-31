Stone Temple Pilots to perform at Town Ballroom

Grunge-rock stalwarts Stone Temple Pilots will be making a special appearance in Buffalo with a show at 7 p.m. May 9 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

Debuting in 1992, the Los Angeles-bred hard-rock act would grow to be one biggest of the decade. After lead singer Scott Weiland died in 2015 from an accidental drug overdose, the surviving members welcomed Dry Cell frontman and former "X Factor" contestant Jeff Gutt into the group in 2016 to take over vocal duties.

STP will be on tour in support of its forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled new album, its first since Weiland's death. Set for release on March 16, the first track featuring Gutt, "Meadow," was shared last November.

Advance tickets are $41 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 through the venue's box office, Ticketfly or charge by phone at 877-987-6487. Every ticket purchased will include a digital copy of the new record.

[Related: Read Jeff Miers' open letter to the late Scott Weiland]