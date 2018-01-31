Restaurant notes: RT 16 Chicken Shack, Lunch Box, Pasion

One of the Southtowns' standout restaurants is opening a fried chicken place on Route 16.

Blue Lantern Lounge's Tom Pease said he'll try to open RT 16 Chicken Shack and BrewYard by April.

The location, 6272 Seneca St., Elma, is a "couple blocks" east of Blue Lantern, 5120 Seneca St. It was operating in the 1880s as a country store.

The menu centerpiece will be "good old Southern fried chicken, regular and hot," Pease said. "I don't want to call it Nashville chicken, but it'll be hot chicken."

Serious sides, all housemade, will include collard greens, black-eyed peas, pork and beans, traditional potato salad and cole slaw. Plus chili, mac and cheese, and thus chili-mac.

Wings will be smoked Southern barbecue style, with a boss sauce, which Pease described as similar to chile-rich adobo sauce.

The restaurant will be seasonal at first, Pease said.

Pease is partnering with East Aurora's 42 North Brewing on the beer side.

"They're going to supply my eight draft lines, and do a beer that's going to pair with the chicken," he said. Local beer in cans and wine will round out the drinks menu.

The building will hold about 50 inside, but the back yard will be key, he said.

"There'll be picnic tables and a pavilion, live music, and you're looking straight up the chasm of Cazenovia Creek, the most breathtaking view you'll see in Elma."

New Lunch Box: The Lunch Box will give downtown workers another breakfast and lunch option when it opens in Olympic Towers.

Once renovations to its cafe space are complete, it should open in early 2018, according to real estate company CBRE Buffalo.

“We’re excited to start providing breakfast and lunch in such a beautiful, historic building,” The Lunch Box owner Amy McCarthy said in a press release. “The building staff have been a pleasure to work with as we take our plan from paper to reality."

The café in the 173,000-square-foot Olympic Towers will become The Lunch Box's fourth location in addition to its operations at Tri-Main Center, Lafayette Court Building, and Five Hundred Seneca.

Thai closed for now: Water Lily Café, the Bowmansville Thai restaurant, closed after service Jan. 20.

Owner Kim Suphankomut said he closed because his landlord had other plans. "We would have stayed open," he said.

He was looking at several properties while he decides where to reopen his restaurant. "I can't tell you where it is yet," he said. "I'd like it to be closer to the city."

Thai Me Up, the food truck that launched Suphankomut's restaurant, should be back on the road, serving customers, in March, he said.

Closed: Pasion, the Cuban restaurant on Elmwood Avenue, has shut its doors.

The restaurant, 153 Elmwood Ave., held a "goodbye party" Jan. 27, it posted to Facebook.

Pasion opened in February 2016 with a broadly Latin American menu, following Black Swan Lounge and Cozumel in the space. In August 2016 its menu was refocused on Cuban cuisine.

Closed: The lights have been out at Providence Social for days.

Customers reporting for Sunday brunch had to get their mimosa fix elsewhere.

No one answers the phone. A sign on the door reads: "DO TO UNFORTUNATE DAMAGES BUSINESS WILL SOON AGAIN COMMENCE UPON COMPLETED INTERNAL DEMOLITION."

The restaurant opened in 2013 at 490 Rhode Island St., two blocks west of Richmond Avenue. The building previously held Prime 490 and Romanello's Roseland.

