Buffalo doughnuts: Beloved in all shapes and sizes
Western New Yorkers should revel in the work of their fellow citizens who rise before dawn daily to make these doughnut delicacies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Western New Yorkers should revel in the work of their fellow citizens who rise before dawn daily to make these doughnut delicacies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze is at 365 Somerville Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze, one from their "krazy" doughnut choices. The maple bacon doughnut is a white cream-filled raised doughnut with maple frosting and topped with bacon pieces.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze's cream cheese-filled doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze, cherry frycake doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze, coconut frycake.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze, chocolate frosted Bavarian cream doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Donut Kraze, Peanut Krumble is a blueberry-filled raised doughnut covered in peanuts. They also have a cherry-filled version.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts at 717 Portage Road in Niagara Falls is a favorite place to get doughnuts.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts at 717 Portage Road in Niagara Falls is open 24 hours.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts, Mini Coffee Roll is a cinnamon swirl raised doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts, red velvet glazed frycake doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts, glazed frycake doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Strawberry Kreme doughnut is a raised doughnut filled with strawberry jelly and whipped cream.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The maple apple doughnut at Frankie's is filled with apple jelly and chunks of apple with maple frosting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts, peanut stick doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts, vanilla frosted cruller.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Frankie's Donuts, strawberry jelly doughnut with powdered sugar topping.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Paula's Donuts is at 2319 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Key Lime doughnut at Paula's is a raised doughnut with Key Lime filling, angel cream frosting and dipped in toasted coconut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Paula's Donuts, red velvet doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Paula's Donuts, raised twist doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Paula's Donuts, peanut butter cream doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Paula's large Texas Donuts are usually purchased for gatherings have to be preordered. This is their chocolate frosted with angel cream filling.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Another Texas Donut is chocolate frosted with angel cream filling and topped with maraschino cherries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This Texas Donut is chocolate frosted with chocolate angel cream filling and topped with chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery at 465 Center Road in West Seneca has a large selection of doughnuts.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, sugar raised doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, cinnamon swirl raised doughnut topped with white icing and vanilla crunchies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, powdered lemon doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, Honey Mooner is a raised doughnut with chocolate frosting and a dollop of angel cream.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, sour cream glazed doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, chocolate friedcake doughnut with chocolate frosting and sprinkles.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, raised glazed doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, cinnamon glazed doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Eileen's Centerview Bakery, peanut frycake doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts at 3043 Main St. has been opened in Buffalo since 1938.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts, lemon-filled raised with lemon icing.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts, Square Glazed doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts, Bavarian cream is topped with chocolate frosting.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts, glazed frycake doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts, sour cream glazed doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Famous Doughnuts at 3043 Main St. has been opened in Buffalo since 1938. On the plate is a Bavarian cream and lemon-filled doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donut Co. at 336 S. Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo makes an array of vegan doughnuts.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts uses no animal byproducts to make its doughnuts, which includes eggs and dairy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby's peanut stick and a white cream-filled with chocolate icing raised doughnut.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts, vanilla sprinkle, is a raised doughnut with icing and sprinkles.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts, extra sprinkles, which is a raised doughnut with icing and sprinkles.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts, wild berry, which is a raised doughnut with berry-flavored icing.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts, Heavenly Hash, a raised doughnut with chocolate icing, a white icing drizzle and almond slivers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts, Matcha Cream, a raised doughnut with matcha (Japanese green tea) flavored frosting and white cream.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts, chocolate banana fritter has pieces of banana throughout, glazed and topped with chocolate ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts' cinnamon bun is a glazed cinnamon swirl.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts' Cronut is a cross between a doughnut and a croissant.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts' Chocolate Double Dare is a raised doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate ganache drizzle and chocolate shavings.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts' apple fritter.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts' raised doughnut with a white cream filling.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fry Baby Donuts' peanut stick cake doughnuts and a extra sprinkles raised doughnut with white icing.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Inspired by the world's best-known bird-watcher: Jamestown's Roger Tory Peterson Institute
Photo:
1
/ 60
Friday, February 23, 2018
From historic bakeries to newfangled vegan offerings, there are more ways than ever to ruin your diet.
