Buffalo gets a glimpse of Broadway hit 'Waitress'

There's a comforting American theory that all problems can be solved through pie.

While this theory has problems, it certainly works that way for Jenna Hunterson, the main character of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film "Waitress" and its 2016 Broadway adaptation. Her life isn't going the way she planned. But through her love for the ultimate comfort food, and her skill in creating it, she finds escape, inspiration, even love.

If this sounds somewhat unlikely, well, so was the creation of the musical adaptation of "Waitress" that opens Feb. 6 in Shea's Performing Arts Center. It is the first Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, the singer-songwriter of prolific output and boundless energy, who created a score equally inflected with Broadway braggadocio and alt-country charm. (She is currently starring in the Broadway production alongside Jason Mraz.)

The show was a surprise hit in New York and has also played well on the road, where its middle-American story has resonated with audiences from across the socioeconomic spectrum.

"Waitress": Feb. 6 to 11 in Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. Tickets are $32 to $80. Call 847-1410 or visit sheas.org.