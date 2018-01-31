Beer notes: Beer Goddesses awards, new from Resurgence, CBW

Goddesses honor two



Kait Prendergast and Devon Sundlov have been announced the winners of the Buffalo Beer Goddesses annual Cicerone Scholarship. The women, both active members of the group, are passionate about beer and brewing, and will use the scholarship to further their beer education through the Cicerone Certification Program.

The Buffalo Beer Goddesses raise money throughout the year for the Cicerone Scholarship with events like the Buffalo Beer Prom and Tour de Cask. Follow the Buffalo Beer Goddesses on Facebook and Twitter for monthly events.

[PHOTOS: Smiles at the Beer Goddesses' Tour de Cask]

Resurgence R&D IPA

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) will release the latest in its R&D IPA series, #10, on Feb 3. The beer features a strong pineapple and citrus aroma with hints of tangerine, and modest bitterness. Call 381-9868.

New from CBW

Community Beer Works (15 Lafayette Ave.) will release DDH (Double Dry-Hopped) Singularity IPA (India pale ale) on Feb. 2. This variant of the 7.2 percent ABV single-hop series features Galaxy hops to bring out tropical flavors of pineapple, papaya and passion fruit.

On Feb. 4, the brewery will release the latest in its Test Batch Sunday series, an Imperial Black IPA. The 8.5 percent ABV beer was brewed by head brewer Robert Turley to bring back a popular style from a few years ago. Call 759-4677.

A 2018 Towpath



Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.) will release the 2018 version of Towpath, its imperial stout, on draft in its taproom as well as for limited distribution the week of Feb. 5.

Originally brewed to commemorate its 200th batch, the 9.4 percent ABV features a rich and roasty flavor with a full body. The brewery also expects to release a keg of its 2017 Towpath alongside it for vertical comparisons at the taproom. Call 854-5050.

Discounts at Five & 20

During Wine & Chocolate Weekend in Lake Erie Wine Country (Feb. 16 through 18), event discounts can also be applied at Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing (8398 W. Main St., Westfield). Discounts include 10 percent off three to five bottles, 20 percent off six to 11 bottles, and 30 percent off of 12 of more bottles.

For the purposes of beer, a single four or six-pack of beer counts as a bottle, and discounts can be mixed and matched with wine and spirits purchases. Call 793-9463.