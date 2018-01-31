A 'hole' lot of Buffalo doughnuts

It has come to my attention that lots of people have spent this month “eating clean” to “take care of themselves” in an attempt to “live longer.” Whatever.

For all you strivers, on this final day of January, I give you a baker’s dozen of defiant deliciousness. Because nothing says “sod off nature, I’m gonna live forever” like a fistful of deep-fried sugar grenade.

Strawberry Kreme doughnut ($1) from Frankie's Donuts and Pizza

717 Portage Road, Niagara Falls; 285-7494

Vanilla frosted Kruller with sprinkles ($1) from Frankie's Donuts and Pizza

717 Portage Road, Niagara Falls; 285-7494

Red velvet doughnut ($1.25) from Paula's Donuts

2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, 862-4246, and two other locations

Key Lime doughnut ($1.25) from Paula's Donuts

2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, 862-4246, and two other locations.

Texas doughnuts ($12.75) from Paula's Donuts

2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, 862-4246, and two other locations

Chocolate banana fritter vegan doughnut ($2) from Fry Baby

336 S. Elmwood Ave., 783-7837.

Matcha doughnut ($2) from Fry Baby

336 S. Elmwood Ave., 783-7837

Heavenly Hash doughnut ($2) from Fry Baby

336 S. Elmwood Ave., 783-7837

Cinnamon glazed doughnuts ($.89) from Eileen's Centerview Bakery

465 Center Road, West Seneca, 674-8586.

Powdered lemon doughnut ($.89) from Eileen's Centerview Bakery

465 Center Road, West Seneca, 674-8586.

Sour cream glazed doughnut ($1) from Famous Doughnuts

3043 Main St., 834-6356.

White creme-filled doughnut with bacon pieces and maple frosting ($1.84) from Donut Kraze

406 Dingens St., 824-4527, and 365 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda, 836-2160.

Coconut fry cake ($1.05) from Donut Kraze

406 Dingens St., 824-4527, and 365 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda, 836-2160.

