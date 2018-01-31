Share this article

Frankie's Donuts at 717 Portage Road in Niagara Falls is a favorite place to get doughnuts. This is their vanilla frosted cruller. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

A 'hole' lot of Buffalo doughnuts

It has come to my attention that lots of people have spent this month “eating clean” to “take care of themselves” in an attempt to “live longer.” Whatever.

For all you strivers, on this final day of January, I give you a baker’s dozen of defiant deliciousness. Because nothing says “sod off nature, I’m gonna live forever” like a fistful of deep-fried sugar grenade.

Strawberry Kreme doughnut ($1) from Frankie's Donuts and Pizza
717 Portage Road, Niagara Falls; 285-7494

Frankie's Donuts' Strawberry Kreme is filled with strawberry jelly and whipped cream. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Vanilla frosted Kruller with sprinkles ($1) from Frankie's Donuts and Pizza
717 Portage Road, Niagara Falls; 285-7494

Frankie's Donuts vanilla frosted cruller. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Red velvet doughnut ($1.25) from Paula's Donuts
2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, 862-4246, and two other locations

Paula's Donuts red velvet doughnut is made with cake batter, and then glazed. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Key Lime doughnut ($1.25) from Paula's Donuts
2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, 862-4246, and two other locations.

Paula's Donuts Key Lime raised doughnut with lime cream filling, angel cream frosting and dipped in toasted coconut. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Texas doughnuts ($12.75) from Paula's Donuts
2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, 862-4246, and two other locations

Paula's Donuts chocolate frosted with angel cream Texas doughnut is as large as a small birthday cake.  (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Chocolate banana fritter vegan doughnut ($2) from Fry Baby
336 S. Elmwood Ave., 783-7837.

Fry Baby Donuts' chocolate banana fritter. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Matcha doughnut ($2) from Fry Baby
336 S. Elmwood Ave., 783-7837

Fry Baby Donuts' matcha cream is an adventurous flavor. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Heavenly Hash doughnut ($2) from Fry Baby
336 S. Elmwood Ave., 783-7837

Fry Baby Donuts' Heavenly Hash sports chocolate icing with a vanilla drizzle and almonds. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Cinnamon glazed doughnuts ($.89) from Eileen's Centerview Bakery
465 Center Road, West Seneca, 674-8586.

Eileen's Centerview Bakery cinnamon glazed doughnut is part of a longtime lineup at this family bakery. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Powdered lemon doughnut ($.89) from Eileen's Centerview Bakery
465 Center Road, West Seneca, 674-8586.

Eileen's Centerview Bakery Powdered Lemon Doughnut. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Sour cream glazed doughnut ($1) from Famous Doughnuts
3043 Main St., 834-6356.

The history behind Famous Doughnuts' sour cream glazed doughnut goes back to the bakery's 1938 founding. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

White creme-filled doughnut with bacon pieces and maple frosting ($1.84) from Donut Kraze
406 Dingens St., 824-4527, and 365 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda, 836-2160.

Donut Kraze's maple bacon doughnut is sweet, salty and smoky. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

*****

Coconut fry cake ($1.05) from Donut Kraze
406 Dingens St., 824-4527, and 365 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda, 836-2160.

Donut Kraze's coconut fry cake receive a coat of fine, untoasted coconut. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

