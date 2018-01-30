Share this article

Providence Social bartender Frankie Zorechak holds two Socialites. (Nancy J. Parisi/Special to the News)

West Side restaurant Providence Social has closed

The lights have been out at Providence Social for days.

Customers reporting for Sunday brunch had to get their mimosa fix elsewhere.

No one answers the phone. A sign on the door reads: "DO TO UNFORTUNATE DAMAGES BUSINESS WILL SOON AGAIN COMMENCE UPON COMPLETED INTERNAL DEMOLITION."

The restaurant opened in 2013 at 490 Rhode Island St., two blocks west of Richmond Avenue. The building previously held Prime 490 and Romanello's Roseland.

