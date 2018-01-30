West Side restaurant Providence Social has closed

The lights have been out at Providence Social for days.

Customers reporting for Sunday brunch had to get their mimosa fix elsewhere.

No one answers the phone. A sign on the door reads: "DO TO UNFORTUNATE DAMAGES BUSINESS WILL SOON AGAIN COMMENCE UPON COMPLETED INTERNAL DEMOLITION."

The restaurant opened in 2013 at 490 Rhode Island St., two blocks west of Richmond Avenue. The building previously held Prime 490 and Romanello's Roseland.

Sign on the door of West Side bar-restaurant Providence Social, known for its strong weekend brunch and enclosed patio. pic.twitter.com/CNYJ07JuEW — Buffalo News Gusto (@GustoBuffalo) January 30, 2018

