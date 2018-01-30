UB Anderson Gallery shows off new art in 'Light, Line, Color and Space'

Local museums and galleries are constantly acquiring work.

Most often, these pieces flow into the collections of our larger museums and galleries with very little fanfare, seeping into curated exhibitions over many decades. But as budgets for more ambitious thematic exhibitions tighten, more institutions are turning to displays of recent acquisitions. (See: "50 for 50" at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.)

One of these showoff shows, "Light, Line, Color and Space," opens Feb. 3 in the University at Buffalo's Anderson Gallery. It will display highlights from the UB Art Galleries' last five years of acquisitions, featuring an eclectic range of painting, photography and sculpture.

"Presenting the work within the prescribed categories of light, line, color and space, the exhibition showcases connections across generations and media," a release from the gallery reads. These artificial divisions, the release continues, opens up opportunities for new scholarship.

Highlights include freshly acquired work by the revered local educator Harvey Breverman, the late Buffalo painter Adele Cohen, Rochester-based conceptual photographer Carl Chiarenza, and work by Robert Rauschenberg, Ken Price, Antoni Tapies and John Cage.

"Light, Line, Color and Space": Opening reception at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in the University at Buffalo Anderson Gallery (1 Martha Jackson Place), and runs through April 15. Admission is free. Call 829-3754 or visit ubartgalleries.buffalo.edu.