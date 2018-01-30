TCB restaurant brings tacos and (eventually) beer to Clarence

A restaurant called TCB, which stands for "tacos, community and beer," has opened in Clarence.

The restaurant, at 6449 Transit Road, has the taco part of business going, with the beer and drinks coming later.

"We are waiting on our liquor license, but are serving lunch and dinner," said manager Jeff Young.

A cocktail lineup, plus beer and wine, is on the way, he said. The restaurant can hold about 80 people.

Mexican tacos on the brief menu include fillings like brisket, sausage and pork belly ($4) and a vegetarian offering of peppers and onions ($3).

A gourmet lineup includes offerings like seared ahi tuna with wasabi aioli and pineapple mango salsa ($5.95), rib eye caprese with steak, roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil and balsamic glace ($5.95) and tempura-battered tofu with a side of ponzu sauce ($3).

Taco fillings can also come on a rice bowl, a salad, nachos or as a quesadilla filling (all $5.95).

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 458-0380.

