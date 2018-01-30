Buffalo top-rated market for NHL All-Star game; Pro Bowl is local ratings winner

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel has been carrying his National Hockey League team, but he couldn't carry the National Hockey League past the National Football League in the local battle of All-Star games Sunday.

The NHL game Sunday, in which Eichel had a goal and two assists, had an adjusted 5.7 rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate. That is about what Sabres games have been averaging in this year's disappointing season and up from a 5.1 local rating for the 2017 All-Star game.

NBC said Tuesday that Buffalo was the No. 1 TV market for the game. The Channel 2 rating was almost five times the national rating of 1.19, which NBC said is the second-highest All-Star rating nationally since 2004.

The Pro Bowl featuring Buffalo Bills LeSean McCoy and Richie Incognito had a combined 7.1 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), the local ABC affiliate, and ESPN. That was up about 30 percent from a 5.4 local rating a year ago when it was only carried on ESPN.

This Sunday, Channel 7 had a 5.1 rating for the game, ESPN a 2.0. The combined rating is more than 30 percent higher than the 5.3 national rating for the NFL's all-star game, which was up 25 percent from the 4.2 rating a year ago when it was only carried on ESPN.

In other local ratings results, the Grammy Awards had an 11.3 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. That was about 20 percent lower than the 13.9 rating in 2017 and 28 percent lower than the 15.7 rating in 2016.

Nationally, viewership was down 24 percent from a year ago, when the Grammys ran in February and started 30 minutes later.

The first week of the morning battle since John Beard exited as the co-anchor of "Daybreak" and was replaced by Pete Gallivan saw Channel 2 maintaining its first-place lead with a 5.6 rating. Channel 4 was second with a 4.7 average rating and Channel 7 third with a 2.5 rating in the first week that meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski moved to the mornings.

Channel 4's new 6:30 p.m. newscast on WNLO-TV had a 1.0 rating in its second week. That isn't much, but it is double the 0.5 average rating for the first week of the newscast.

email: apergament@buffnews.com