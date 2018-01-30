Home of the Week: At home with nature in Newstead

Kathleen M. Contrino and Ron Winkelman live in a home on 10 acres of land in Newstead. Contrino is an attorney and assistant professor who teaches criminal justice courses at Canisius College. Winkelman is a tire engineer at Sumitomo Rubber USA in the Town of Tonawanda.

Here’s what Contrino wrote in an email for our Home of the Week online feature:

“Five years ago, my husband and I decided to build our new home with a commitment to environmental sustainability. Our home is 3,000 square feet and features wood, stone and tile with vaulted ceilings in the great room. It is heated with radiant heat.

“The kitchen has wood beams and a bed-and-breakfast gas stove feature, which was installed above the Lazy Susan corner cabinet. We were able to use reclaimed material as much as possible which adds to the rustic interior. We have solar panels on our garage and a geothermal system which is designed to provide for all of our heating, cooling, electricity and hot water (outside of the coldest months). We worked closely with Barden Building Systems, Capital Heat and Solar by CIR to design a house that uses the energy it creates.

“The exterior includes 200-plus native plants, bushes and trees for wildlife communities. We have bat houses, bird feeding station and a pond as we have tried to make space for wildlife,” she wrote.

The couple also built the home with aging in place in mind, with wide hallways and a first-floor master bedroom and bath.

