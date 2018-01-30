Fried chicken specialist coming to Elma thanks to Blue Lantern

One of the Southtowns' standout restaurants is opening a fried chicken place on Route 16.

Blue Lantern Lounge's Tom Pease said he'll try to open RT 16 Chicken Shack and BrewYard by April.

The location, 6272 Seneca St., Elma, is a "couple blocks" east of Blue Lantern, 5120 Seneca St. It was operating in the 1880s as a country store.

The menu centerpiece will be "good old Southern fried chicken, regular and hot," Pease said. "I don't want to call it Nashville chicken, but it'll be hot chicken."

Serious sides, all housemade, will include collard greens, black-eyed peas, pork and beans, traditional potato salad and cole slaw. Plus chili, mac and cheese, and thus chili-mac.

Wings will be smoked Southern barbecue style, with a boss sauce, which Pease described as similar to chile-rich adobo sauce.

The restaurant will be seasonal at first, Pease said.

Pease is partnering with East Aurora's 42 North Brewing on the beer side.

"They're going to supply my eight draft lines, and do a beer that's going to pair with the chicken," he said. Local beer in cans and wine will round out the drinks menu.

The building will hold about 50 inside, but the back yard will be key, he said.

"There'll be picnic tables and a pavilion, live music, and you're looking straight up the chasm of Cazenovia Creek, the most breathtaking view you'll see in Elma."

