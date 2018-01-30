BIRD, Stanley J.

BIRD - Stanley J. Of Orchard Park, NY, January 26, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Ethel (Croop); loving father of Steven M. (Veronica) Bird and Jennifer J. (Darryl) Chapin; adoring grandfather of Connor M. Chapin. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 17th at 11 AM in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Main St., East Aurora. Memorials may be made to National Wildlife Federation at www.nwf.org or PO Box 1583, Merryfield, VA 22116-1583. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc.