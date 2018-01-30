3 can't-miss shows: Fun-a-Day, Smug, Leones

Fun-a-Day 2018, Feb. 1, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), Free.

OK this is cheating a bit because there technically isn't a proper event on Feb. 1, but rather it's the kick off of 28 straight days of creativity, better known as Fun-a-Day.

The month-long event encourages participants to spend each day having, well, fun, whether that be through photography, painting, you name it. You can even start a band with complete strangers, with or without any musical experience.

All projects will then be on display on March 22 at Sugar City's Niagara Street headquarters.

If that wasn't enough, the DIY collective's signature event Soul Night will return later this month for its Valentine's Day installment.

Anyone looking to participate simply needs to fill out a form describing the proposed project (you can access the form here), and if you wish to just attend a Fun-a-Day event, keep an eye on the Facebook event page for updates or visit buffalosugarcity.org.

*****

SMUG with Cooler 8 p.m. Feb. 2, Mohawk Place (47 E Mohawk St.), $5.

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get into more local music, then this weekend is a good time to get started.

Mohawk Place has a four-pack bill of up-and-coming Western New York acts at your disposal, headlined by the boys of SMUG. Formerly known as the grunge rock act the Naturalists, the trio has since rebranded into an infectious and rousing pop-punk outfit. The group's debut single "Swearing at You" was recorded at Quiet Country Audio and shared last September.

Cooler, performing for the first time since its early January tape release show, will return to the Mohawk stage to continue to showcase music for the emo trio's latest EP "Buried." The five-track was released via the Buffalo-rooted indie record label Admirable Traits.

Total Yuppies, a Rochester indie quartet featuring members of Skirts and Full Body, will be back to continue to build upon its growing sister city audience. Busy garage rockers Nylon Otters will round out the night.

<a href="http://cooler.bandcamp.com/album/buried-ep">Buried EP by Cooler</a>

*****

The Leones, 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 9th Ward at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $7.

After the well-attended kick off installment of Feverbox's "Weekend Monday" residence series earlier in January, Babeville's 9th Ward quickly returns with another great local showcase headlined by venue regulars the Leones.

The melancholic dream-rockers will soon be entering the studio to record the follow-up to last year's fantastic "Songs from the Canyon," which the band shared to a full house at the 9th Ward back in June. Those in attendance this time around can expect to hear a few tracks from the new record, which the Leones hope to release later this year.

Rounding out the stacked bill will be dreambeaches - still riding high after dropping one of 2017's best local in "Disappearing Act" - Rochester power-pop outfit the Demos and Minor Poet, an indie-pop act for fans of the Shins out of Richmond, Va.