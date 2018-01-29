Second Generation Theatre finds second home in Shea's Smith Theatre

Second Generation Theatre, the young theater company whose deal to move to Shea's Seneca Theatre in South Buffalo fell through last year, announced Monday that it will take up residence in Shea's Smith Theatre.

The highly adaptable space has hosted a wide range of theatrical productions over the years, from the former Eclectic Improv to this week's performances of "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man."

"Located in the heart of the Buffalo Theatre District, the theatre offers flexible seating of up to 200 patrons and a blank slate for the company’s signature style of performance," SGT co-founder Kelly Copps said in a statement.

More information on the company 2018-19 season is forthcoming.