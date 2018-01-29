Primus, Mastodon team up for Artpark date

Primus and Mastodon are teaming up for an intriguing double bill scheduled for 5 p.m. May 23 at Artpark's Outdoor Ampitheatre (450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston)

Les Claypool's oddball prog-funk group will be making its latest appearance in the area, this time in support of its eccentric, concept album "The Desaturating Seven," which the band shared last September.

The Atlanta-based metal outfit Mastodon (and two-time "Game of Thrones" alumni) is fresh off of winning the Grammy award for Best Metal Performance for the song "Sultan's Curse." The track is included on the band's 2017 album "Emperor of Sand."

Nashville's neo-psych act All Them Witches will open the show.

Advance general admission tickets are $45 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the venue's box office, Tickets.com, Artpark.net or charge by phone at 888-223-6000. Tickets increase to $50 on the day of show. Further event details can be found here.

https://youtu.be/Og39iIBeOHI