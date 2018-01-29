MEYERS, William Edwin

MEYERS - William Edwin Passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018. Son of the late George and Gertrude (Patrick) Meyers. William was raised and educated in Salem and, at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy. Bill served three tours in Vietnam and Middle Eastern Conflicts. Bill would go on to serve a 30-year career in the US Navy achieving the rank of Senior Chief Signalman. Bill came to the Niagara region after being stationed at the Naval Recruiting District in Buffalo. William was awarded the prestigious Admiral Claude V. Rickets Award for Inspirational Leadership, along with numerous other Naval and armed forces awards throughout his career. Mr. Meyers was awarded the NYS Medal of Merit by Governor Cuomo and presented by Senator George Maziarz. William is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joan Patricia (Marrazzo) Meyers; his son William David Meyers; granddaughter, Amber Meyers; two sisters, Susan Meyers and Betty (Steven) Jones; brother-in-law Robert A. (Carol) Marrazzo; sister-in-law Linda (John) Silvernail; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Don, Gary and George Meyers. Visitation Wednesday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will Thursday, February 1st, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Cataract R.C. Parish, 259 4th St, Niagara Falls, NY. EVERYONE PLEASE ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. For register, visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com