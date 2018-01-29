Fresh off three Grammys, Chris Stapleton schedules Darien Lake

The 60th annual Grammy Awards was a big evening for country superstar Chris Stapleton, who paired with EmmyLou Harris to perform "Wildflowers," an emotional Tom Petty tribute, then seized three coveted awards in his genre.

On the heels of these accolades, Stapleton announced he will play June 28 at Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien) as part of his All-American Road Show.

Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 and run from $34.75, for lawn seats, to $89.75, can be purchased through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Stapleton's gig is not part of the Country Megaticket, which was also announced on Monday.

Marty Stuart and Brett Cobb are the other two artists on the bill.

Stapleton won a Grammy for Best Country Song ("Broken Halos"), Best Country Album ("From a Room: Volume 1") and Best Country Solo Performance ("Either Way"). The 39-year-old boasts three entries in Billboard.com's Top Country Albums, with "Traveller" at No. 3, "From a Room: Volume 2" at No. 4 and "From a Room: Volume 1" at No. 8.

