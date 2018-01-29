Fire at May Jen Chinese restaurant causes $325,000 in damages

No one was injured Monday night in a grease fire that started in the kitchen of a popular Chinese restaurant in Amherst and caused about $325,000 in damage.

The 5:20 p.m. fire at May Jen, on Kenmore Avenue near Main Street, just over the Buffalo city line, is under investigation by the Amherst Fire Inspectors office. The fire extended through the exhaust ducts to the roof of the building.

Eggerstville Hose Fire Co. was on the scene of the fire within three minutes of the initial dispatch, following reports of heavy smoke coming from the restaurant. A second alarm was requested, bringing mutual aide companies from the Snyder Fire District, Williamsville Fire Department and North Bailey Fire Co. The Buffalo Fire Department also responded, while crews from the Kenilworth and Getzville fire companies were on standby.