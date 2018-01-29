Aldean, Bentley among big names on 2018 Country Megaticket

Four big shows showcasing at least 10 of country music's biggest names are headed to the Darien Lake Amphitheater as part of the annual Country Megaticket series.

Featured in concert will be:

Lady Antebellum with Russell Dickerson, July 21.

[Updated, Feb. 23: Gavin DeGraw is announced as primary opener for Lady A. Individual tickets for this show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 2 at LiveNation.com]

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and Lanco, Aug. 4.

Jason Aldean with Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina, Aug. 10.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town, Aug. 16.

As per tradition, the Megaticket concerts first go on sale as a package of all four shows, followed at a later date by individual concert ticket sales. Three packages are available this year and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 through 10 a.m. March 4 via megaticket.com.



Here's the rundown:

Gold: $525 includes the same Pavilion ticket in the General Admission pit or 200 level to all four shows plus Premier Parking.

Silver: $395 includes the same Pavilion ticket in the 300 level to all four shows.

Lawn: $135 includes one lawn ticket to all four shows. An upgrade to the preferred lawn area is an extra $100.

All tickets include free same-day admission to the Darien Lake Theme Park.

