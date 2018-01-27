WORTH, Dorothy E. (Ziegler)

WORTH - Dorothy E. (nee Ziegler)

Of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, January 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth F. Worth; dearest mother of Diane (Lester) Cook, Virginia (Thomas) Gerken, Charles Worth, Richard Worth, Robert (Beverly) Worth, and the late David Worth; treasured grandmother of Abigail, Beth, Daniel, Hayden, Heidi, John, Kenneth, Mark, Michael, Shelly, and Victoria; great-grandmother of Adam, Alyssa, Joshua, Ryan, and Samantha; sister of Alice McCormick and the late Richard Ziegler; also survived by several nieces and nephews, along with numerous other family and friends who were blessed to know her. Family present Sunday 2-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will be held Monday morning at 11 AM. Friends invited. Dot touched the lives of many people with her kindness and generous gifts of her paintings and hand-painted china.