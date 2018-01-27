Bills exec Lake Dawson reportedly a candidate for Panthers' GM job

The Buffalo Bills have already lost one member of their front office this off-season when Brian Gaine left to become the general manager of the Houston Texans.

Now, they’re at risk of losing another.

According to a report Saturday from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Carolina Panthers plan to interview Bills assistant director of college scouting Lake Dawson for their general manager opening.

When the #Panthers begin GM interviews this week (as @AdamSchefter said), sources tell @RapSheet and me the list will include interim GM Marty Hurney, #Texans exec Jimmy Raye III and #Bills exec Lake Dawson. They’re also expected to reach out to the #Titans’ Ryan Cowden. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2018

Dawson previously interviewed for the same position in 2013, as well as for GM openings in Miami (2014), Tampa Bay (2014) and Chicago (2015).

Dawson, 46, has 23 years of NFL experience, including six years as a wide receiver and 17 in scouting. He spent a year as a national scout for the Browns before coming to Buffalo, and prior to that spent nine years in Tennessee’s front office, working as the director of pro personnel, vice president of football operations and vice president of player personnel.

“He’s had a heck of a career,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said of Dawson when he was hired last May. “To have a guy with his experience and leadership … it’s a strong addition.”