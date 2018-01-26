WODOWSKI, Frances A. (Goralski)

January 24, 2018, age 96 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Wodowski; dearest mother of David and Darrell (Karen) Wodowski; dear grandmother of Shawn (Joy) Wodowski, Tanya Rinchack, Andrew (Brittany) Wodowski, Laura (Daniel) Marsh, Alec Wodowski and seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters, Joseph, Marsha, Cecilia, John, Theresa and Stephen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday (TODAY) 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Josaphat Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com