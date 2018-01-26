SUNY tables decision on Oracle charter

Oracle Charter School got a chance Thursday to make its case for staying open, but the state made no decision.

The state, citing poor performance, is recommending that the high school of more than 300 students at 888 Delaware Ave. not have its charter renewed and close at the end of the school year in June.

Leadership at Oracle made its appeal in front of a panel from the State University of New York, trying to prove the school has set a new course and should stay open.

The panel from SUNY, one of the state agencies that authorizes charter schools, then convened in executive session, before it emerged and said it was not prepared to vote on the recommendation.

The issue was tabled until Feb. 13.