WOLF, Robert F.

WOLF - Robert F. Age 66, of Springville, died January 22, 2018. Beloved husband of 26 years to Patricia (nee Langiewicz) Wolf; son of Mary (nee Renaud) and the late Robert Wolf; father of Lindsey (Walter) Sorensen; step-father of Jennifer (George) Wenner, Carrie Ann (Michael) McBride, Jennifer Augustino, and Beth Ann (James) Martens; brother of James (Julie) Wolf, Matthew Wolf and Mary (Timothy) Stubblebine; son-in-law of Donald and Mary Langiewicz; also survived by four sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from noon to 5 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Burial will be in the future Pembroke National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227.