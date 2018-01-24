VA Medical Center resumes surgical procedures

The Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced Wednesday it had resumed all surgical procedures, after having put a temporary stop to performing surgeries at the hospital Tuesday.

VA officials announced they were rescheduling surgeries after personnel, in a routine quality review of sterile processing, found discoloration on white tray liners in some of the sterilization packages used in procedures, said Evangeline Conley, a spokeswoman for the hospital, Wednesday evening.

After additional testing and maintenance, the discoloration was attributed to natural elements found in the water used in the sterilization process which, Conley said, posed no risk to patients undergoing surgery at the hospital. As a result, all previously canceled procedures were being rescheduled.

A statement by the medical center Tuesday said it had found zero evidence of patient harm, but decided to reschedule surgical procedures out of abundance of caution and to ensure patient safety.