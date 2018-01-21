WARNICA, Kenneth C. "Berger"

WARNICA - Kenneth C. "Berger"

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest January 17, 2018. Devoted companion of 20 years to Ann M. Emel; beloved father of Emily Emel-Warnica; loving son of the late Paul and Barbara Warnica; dear brother of Michael "Korn" Warnica and the late Thomas "Turk" Warnica. Relatives and friends may visit the American Legion Post #63, 144 Kirby Ave., Lackawanna on Saturday (January 27th) from 4-9 PM for a gathering in Kenneth's memory. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com